Books in Bloom is an event many attend year after year to support the Henderson County Clint W. Murchison Library, and after a two year hiatus, guests were excited and joyous to be back together.
The most exciting news of the day occurred when Public Library Fund President Beth Faulk announced that land has been purchased for a new library to be built.
Faulk excitedly spoke of the vision to “raise funds to build a new facility and to create a new cultural hub for Henderson County and its citizens.”
The land purchased is adjacent to the Cain Center on South Palestine Street in Athens. Architectural plans are in the works and community input will be sought as plans for the space continue.
The library recently celebrated its 102 year anniversary, with the last 45 years having its home in the current location on Prairieville Street. Although many in the community enjoy the warmth and comfort felt in the current library, Faulk continued that the current location thwarts growth and has some aging issues that cannot feasibly be brought up to modern standards.
The PLF board has been working on this for a while touring libraries, meeting with architects, conducting planning workshops and meeting with county officials.
With more than 22,000 visitors and 43,000 items loaned in 2021, the hope is that the new building will allow room for the growth that the library is experiencing. They plan to expand the collection and offer ample, operational space for parking.
The children’s program at the library has grown significantly and the library looks forward to having a space for the children’s programs to take place on site.
There will also be an outdoor space for play and programs, 21st century connectivity, and spaces for community groups to meet.
Library Director Michelle Zenor spoke of the dedication of the library staff and told of a lady who owed her new job to a librarian. This staff member helped her get an email, create a resume, upload the resume to apply for the job and after securing the job, came in on her first day off to say thank you.
All of the tables were spectacularly decorated by each table sponsor. Decor ranged from tall, floral pieces to football memorabilia, each table flaunting its own theme.
For the first hour of the event, guests “oohed and ahhed” over the tables, with one sponsor remarking “We’re gonna have to step it up next year.”
Guests of the event were also treated to a first look at The Hole in the Roof by Burk Murchison and Michael Granberry. Burk spoke fondly of his father, Clint Murchison, Jr. and his local ties as well as his history with the Dallas Cowboys.
Both told of how the common word used by most to describe Clint is “visionary” and how his plans and goals of bringing a national football team to Dallas has affected the town over its history.
Guests enjoyed a lunch provided by Cherry Laurel and were served this lunch by Athens Middle and High School Choir, Athens High School Pinnacle Program, and Henderson County Young Life students.
The PLF will continue to seek community input on the new building and looks forward to raising funds for this project.
“Thank you for supporting the Henderson County library -- this one and the next,” Zenor said.
