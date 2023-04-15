The annual Books in Bloom luncheon that benefits the Henderson County Clint W. Murchison Memorial Library will take place Friday, April 28, in the Athens First Methodist Church Activities Building. The event is put on in order to raise awareness and funds for the library through the Public Library Foundation.
This annual luncheon features a different author each year and this year’s speaker will be children’s author Nancy Churnin, who writes about people who have made the world a better place and inspires children to be heroes and heroines. She has spoken at some of the local schools over the last year and both children and adults have thoroughly enjoyed hearing her stories.
The atmosphere of a spring garden will be evident with uniquely decorated tables where guests will be served a lunch prepared by Smoky B Barbecue. Each table sponsor is responsible for decorating their table and this will be the first year that awards will be given for Best Overall, Most Unique, and Best Theme table. Table decorating can be done from 2 to 5 p.m., Thursday, April 27.
Past tables have had varying themes with some elegant tablescapes including china and crystal, while others have been very themed like “Paris” with an eiffel tower and coordinating colors or a “Man’s Table” with paper plates and plastic. The only requirement is that table sponsors set the table for eight people and include everything that the guests would need to eat, minus the food itself. A lot of area businesses will sponsor a table and treat their employees to the luncheon.
The fun of table viewing begins at 11 a.m. on Friday, with lunch being served at noon.
Event Speaker Nancy Churnin is an award-winning children's book author and the former theater critic for the Dallas Morning News and The Los Angeles Times San Diego Edition. She left journalism in 2019 to become a full-time children’s book author and now has over twelve picture-book biographies. This year, she is set to release six more books, including chapter books and board books.
She will be sharing more about how she entered into writing, her writing method, how she comes up with characters, and more. All her books are currently at the Henderson County Library and the library encourages families to come check them out, but Churnin will also be selling and signing her books at the event.
Tables for eight people are available for $500 or individuals may purchase tickets for $65. Tables are assigned on a first-come-first-serve basis once payment is received. To reserve a seat or table, contact Beth Faulk at 903-286-6862 or PLFBooksinbloom@gmail.com or send a check made payable to “Public Library Fund” to: P.O. Box 1171, Athens TX 75751.
Payments or donations in lieu of attendance can also be made in person at the Henderson County Library located at 121 S. Prairieville St, Athens.
