Bookish Cedar Creek, a neighborhood bookstore located in downtown Malakoff, now has a new name on the little free library that sits in front of its store.
JD Ferguson is a dear friend to the staff at Bookish and she recently sold her Cedar Creek area home. The new owner, Bobby Hedge, wanted to honor Ferguson and her love for Bookish by naming the little free library after her and adding some special touches.
The shingles on the roof of the little free library actually came from the home both have resided in and Hedge provided the plaque that now adorns the little library roof as well.
Visit the JD Ferguson Free Book Exchange any day of the week and see Bookish’s entire selection of new and gently used books of all genres at 211 S. Terry St. Malakoff.
