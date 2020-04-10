A 47-year-old man remained in the Henderson County Jail on Thursday for wounding a Kemp police officer during a standoff with law enforcement on Sunday afternoon.
Bond of $2 million is set on Arturo Cantero Lagunas, of Dallas, for attempted capital murder of a peace office. He is also charged with probation violation in connection with a Navarro County drug arrest and is held on a Federal Detainer issued by ICE.
Mabank Police Department Investigator Billy Snell reported they received a 911 call at 3:46 p.m. of a domestic disturbance at 1432 S. Dink. Officers were informed that Langunas was angry and had threatened to shoot his wife. Responding officers from the Mabank PD arrived on scene and were told Lagunas had retreated up into the attic space of the apartment where he was hiding from the police.
Mabank officers were joined by the Kemp Police Department to assist and back them up. MPD reports said the officers moved through the residence and heard noises indicating someone up in the attic space. Lagunas began firing a handgun at responding officer.
Reports said police and Lagunas exchanged gunfire, resulting in Kemp PD Sgt. Mitzi Storey being wounded in the shoulder. The officers secured the perimeter of the residence while seeking medical attention for Storey.
Several agencies responded to the scene and a long standoff ensued with Lagunas during which Texas Department of Public Safety took command of the scene. At approximately 12:30 a.m., Lagunas was taken into custody by the DPS SWAT team. Lagunas was transported to an area hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound.
Lagunas was booked into jai on Wednesday.
The Navarro County charge is in connection with a 2015 arrest. Lagunas was indicted there for
possession of a controlled substance over four grams/under 200 grams with intent to deliver.
