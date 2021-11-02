Polls closed at 7 p.m. in the Texas Constitutional Amendment Election as well as many local decisions around the state.
The City of Athens and Cross Roads I.S. D. both have multi-million dollar bond elections on the line.
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: November 2, 2021 @ 11:07 pm
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.