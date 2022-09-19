Over the weekend, the body of Athens resident Rock Stanley was found after he went missing while hiking alone Aug. 23.
Red Rock Search and Rescue, who discovered Stanley on the Mt. Charleston Peak Trail in Las Vegas, NV, offered their sympathies to the family. The Las Vegas Metro PD said there was no evidence of foul play.
Stanley, a 75-year-old Marine Veteran, had last been seen around 5 a.m. Aug. 23 after starting a hike on his own in the same manner as trips he had taken for almost 30 years with friends alongside. His family shared that he texted he was lost and had given them a layout of the route he was planning to take prior to his hike.
After he went missing, many searches were conducted on foot and in the air and Facebook groups were formed to help share tips to find him.
Stanley and his wife, Karen, are Athens residents and many locals remember Rock as their high school coach.
