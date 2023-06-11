The Athens Boathouse Bar & Grill celebrates six years of serving both locals and tourists in a warm, friendly atmosphere with fresh, Southern inspired food and drink menu items next to a breathtaking view of Lake Athens.
Operating Partner and General Manager Fran Curtin has been involved in the restaurant since its remodel and is a constant presence at the restaurant visiting with customers and making sure all is executed properly.
There are also over 40 employees that keep the restaurant running smoothly with the food presented as it has been over the last six years.
The Boathouse kitchen features elevated southern traditional specialties made with as much locally grown produce and proteins as possible.
Reservations are suggested during busier times and can be made at 903-675-2628. The Boathouse is located at 5401 Marina Dr., Athens.
