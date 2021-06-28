The two occupants of a boat that overturned near Tom Finley Park at Cedar Creek Lake survived with the help of rescue personnel from several Cedar Creek Lake departments.
The Gun Barrel City Fire and Police Departments, along with UT Health EMS, responded to the call on Saturday afternoon reporting that the craft had capsized with people aboard. When they arrived they located the boat approximately 500 feet from shore in an area of the lake about 20 feet deep.
Gun Barrel City Firefighter Matt Newkirk assisted with the department’s personal water craft and a private citizen with a boat also put in to help. He and civilians were able to get the victims out of the water and onto the boat.
Rescuers then towed the capsized boat to shore while transporting the victims. The rescue team from the GBC Fire Department kept other water craft away from the scene until the victims were taken to the shore. Both victims were evaluated by UT Health EMS and declined transport. All fire department personnel returned to shore safely.
Gun Barrel City Assistant Fire Chief Jason Raney was in command of the rescue effort.
“Cedar Creek Lake was extremely rough today due to the high winds,” he said.
“The victims were exhausted from being in the water and trying to hold onto their boat in high waves. I truly appreciate the citizens who responded with their boat today and aided our department in this water rescue."
The incident was the second high water rescue at Tom Finley Park in three weeks and there have several in the area off State Highway 334 in the past few years.
Raney stressed the importance of wearing a personal flotation device when boating.
“Please make sure when you are on or near Cedar Creek Lake, you have a life jacket on," he said.
