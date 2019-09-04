Three boaters were very fortunate to have survived a boat crash caused by high winds on Cedar Creek Lake Friday, Aug. 30.
The Gun Barrel City Police Department received multiple calls around 4:10 p.m., about a capsized boat in the area of Big Chief Landing and Jeffery Circle.
The Gun Barrel City Police Department responded quickly along with the Fire Department and Gun Barrel Fire Chief Joseph Lindaman.
The three occupants of the boat were able to make it to shore before the arrival of the emergency personnel.
Due to the high winds and waves, the boat was pushed up near the retaining wall where it took on water and eventually sank. UT Health EMS and Texas Parks and Wildlife assisted the Gun Barrel City Police and Fire Departments.
The Fire and Police Departments would like to remind boaters to always wear your life jacket and stay aware of weather conditions.
The storm on the lake came up very fast. If your boat has ballast tanks, make sure you empty them before going out into rough water.
There were no injuries to the boaters or first responders.
