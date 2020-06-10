Responders helped the occupants of a boat that was taking on water in high winds Tuesday morning on Cedar Creek Lake, averting any serious injuries.
Henderson County Sheriff Office reports show the first call came at 8:43 a.m. of boaters needing assistance in the vicinity of the spillway on State Highway 274. The identities of the occupants was not released.
The HCSO report shows Payne Springs Volunteer Fire Department was the first to arrive at the location. A Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game warden, the Log Cabin VFD and Gun Barrel City VFD all assisted at the scene. Log cabin was the last to clear the scene at 12:40 p.m.
The Gun Barrel City Fire Department and Log Cabin VFD launched boats to assist, while the Tarrant Regional Water District responded with a boat already in the water. The passengers were assisted from their boat onto the Water District Boat.
According to the Payne Springs VFD the passengers were taken top a boat dock at Esquire Estates. Each of the occupants was examined by EMS and found to have sustained minor injuries. The occupants refused transport to the hospital.
The Payne Springs Fire Department credits the fact that the occupants were wearing life jackets with helping them avoid more serious injuries.
