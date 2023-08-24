By Jennifer Browning
Southern Raised Bluegrass band will be playing at Arabella of Athens starting at 4:30 p.m., Friday, August 25 with all proceeds supporting the Alzheimer’s Coalition of Henderson County.
For $10, enjoy a picnic dinner with hot dogs and hamburgers alongside “sounds of classical meeting bluegrass and city streets meeting country roads,” as the band describes its music.
Collectively, Southern Raised has received dozens of nominations from SPBGMA Midwest, Singing News Fan Awards, Diamond Awards, and Front Porch Fellowship including Bass Performer of the Year, Fiddle Performer of the Year, Band of the Year, Vocal Group of the Year, and Christian Country Album of the Year.
The Alzheimer’s Coalition of Henderson County provides hand-in-hand support for caregivers and for more information about the group or to reserve your spot for the concert, call 903-292-0722.
