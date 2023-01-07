The Henderson County Peace Officers Association partnered with local law enforcement, fire, and Emergency Medical Services for the Santa & Sirens Blue Santa event Dec. 19, at the Athens Wal-Mart and 23 Henderson County children shopped with first responders and law enforcement and then enjoyed hot chocolate, cookies, and pictures with Santa.
Blue Santa started in 2007 with a handful of East Texas Fraternal Order of Police officers taking a few children they had met on calls, Christmas shopping in Tyler. It has now grown into hundreds of officers and first responders taking hundreds of children shopping during the holidays. A lot of these children have had a previous encounter with law enforcement or first responders either as a victim or witness to a crime.
Officers throughout East Texas nominate children they have had interactions with and these children receive $100 to go Christmas shopping. First responders and law enforcement who have the opportunity to take part in Blue Santa say it means as much to them as it does to the children who participate.
Participating in this event were UT Health EMS, Athens Fire Department, Gun Barrel City Fire Department, Log Cabin Fire Department, Murchison Fire Department, Southside Fire Department, Trinidad Fire Department, DPS Highway Patrol, Henderson County Sheriff's Office, Henderson County Peace Officers Association, Chandler Police Department Explorers, Precinct 5 Constable Brad Miers, Maggie's House, The Help Center, The East Texas Crisis Center, and Christie McDowell with the Fraternal Order of Police.
Blue Santa is made possible by the Fraternal Order of Police, Whataburger's 'Oh! What A Night' fundraisers, and individual donations.
For more pictures from Blue Santa, donation opportunities, and more information on fundraising events being held throughout the year, follow Henderson County Blue Santa or Henderson County Peace Officers Association on Facebook or contact Chris Arnold at 903-677-6349.
