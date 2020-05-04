Athens Masonic Lodge #165 is hosting Carter BloodCare for an important Community blood drive at Brook-shire's on Saturday, May 9. The blood collected will help replenish the drastically low blood supply in the East Texas area.
The blood drive will take place from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. in the Brookshire's parking lot at 807 East Tyler Street, Athens. The blood center requests that donors bring a government-issued photo ID to donate, and please eat a good breakfast or lunch before arriving.
"Blood supplies have depleted over the last few months due to the pandemic spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, and an associated drop in donations" said Jeff Almrud, Blood Drive Chairman for the Athens Masonic Lodge. “Replenishing these blood supplies is necessary for emergencies in East Texas.”
A big part of recovering health for many hospital patients is receiving blood transfusions, when required. Every 90 seconds someone requires a transfusion; whether it’s for an accident, cancer treatment, or elective surgery.
There is a sense of urgency to support the blood supply. Blood can neither be manufactured in a lab, nor stockpiled. It has a shelf life and is in constant need of replenishing. The lifesaving source comes only from unselfish volunteers. It is essential that everyone begins to view blood donation as a necessary support for a robust, high-tech health care system.
Donors may call Carter BloodCare for more information: 903-504-0812. They may also visit the Carter BloodCare webesite: www.carterbloodcare.org
Athens Masonic Lodge #165 is a men’s fraternal organization that conducts charitable work in the Athens area. The Lodge has been active in Athens since 1854.
