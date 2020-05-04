Bus at Brookshire's - Cropped2.jpg

Athens Masonic Lodge #165 is hosting Carter BloodCare for an important Community blood drive at Brook-shire's on Saturday, May 9.  The blood collected will help replenish the drastically low blood supply in the East Texas area.

The blood drive will take place from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. in the Brookshire's parking lot at 807 East Tyler Street, Athens.  The blood center requests that donors bring a government-issued photo ID to donate, and please eat a good breakfast or lunch before arriving.

"Blood supplies have depleted over the last few months due to the pandemic spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, and an associated drop in donations" said Jeff Almrud, Blood Drive Chairman for the Athens Masonic Lodge.  “Replenishing these blood supplies is necessary for emergencies in East Texas.”

A big part of recovering health for many hospital patients is receiving blood transfusions, when required. Every 90 seconds someone requires a transfusion; whether it’s for an accident, cancer treatment, or elective surgery.

There is a sense of urgency to support the blood supply. Blood can neither be manufactured in a lab, nor stockpiled.  It has a shelf life and is in constant need of replenishing.  The lifesaving source comes only from unselfish volunteers.  It is essential that everyone begins to view blood donation as a necessary support for a robust, high-tech health care system.

Donors may call Carter BloodCare for more information: 903-504-0812.  They may also visit the Carter BloodCare webesite:  www.carterbloodcare.org

Athens Masonic Lodge #165 is a men’s fraternal organization that conducts charitable work in the Athens area. The Lodge has been active in Athens since 1854.

