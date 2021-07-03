When the children of the former Cobb Feed Store owner recently passed through Athens, they could not pass up the opportunity to visit the location and reminisce about their time growing up in the area.
Clarence Augusta Cobb founded the Cobb Feed Store in the 1930's in the building that now houses Boogie's performance and event venue at 412 N. Prairieville in Athens Alley.
His daughter Sara said she remembers helping deliver feed with a horse-drawn wagon. In those days, there was a square and farmers market Saturdays behind the feed store. He sold canned goods, peaches and other fresh items there weekly.
According to his children, Cobb was born in 1891 in Bluffdale. As he matured he starting around for odd jobs. He learned how to speak Spanish in a South Texas restaurant and did some truck driving. He met and married his first wife Sara. The couple was one day surprised to find a baby on their doorstep, who they named John and raised as their own. They eventually went separate ways and Cobb found his way to Athens.
He was driving a truck and worked up to owning a fleet. He found the love of his life Dycie Morton and they married in January 1935. The couple raised her two sons and went on to have eight more children. Cobb had farm animals and grew food which he transported across Texas. He also had a commercial hatchery and hauled chickens, cattle and produce as well. Cobb had a Texaco service station in front of the store.
He transitioned to opening his own feed store to offer these items, and hired drivers to transport the merchandise. He was a very smart businessman and knew how to apply practical knowledge to commercial applications.
“He had his hand in a lot of things, and although he had little formal education he was a very smart business man,” Sally said. “He knew how to make money.”
The children said they would spend time at the feed store and run across the street to the candy shop. They enjoyed the Old Fiddlers Reunion on numerous occasions. They also remember visiting their aunt and uncle on Freizel Street.
Cobbs' children had many unique stories about their fathers time in Athens.
“Fur trappers would bring their furs to daddy and he would tan them. He also made his own wine,” Sally said.
According to his son, Cobb hid in the store to catch a thief, he sprung out of a trap door in the floor and took him at gunpoint to the police department.
Eventually asthma caused him to close the feed store in 1953 and move to a 580 acre farm in Oklahoma hoping to help his breathing issues. He established his Oklahoma farm in 1954.
In spite of him being up in years he continued to work. He and his Dycie would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 1985, but he passed a few months shy in 1984.
“My dad did a lot of things by handshake, he sold a lot on credit,” Sally said. “He was such a good and honest person and he trusted everyone. A handshake was good enough in those days.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.