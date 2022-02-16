Downtown Athens has long been a hub of business activity but the history of the city reveals north Athens had its own thriving center of commerce for decades.
Today, along those streets, you’ll find many vacant lots and empty buildings where Black merchants would once serve their community.
“Those were thriving businesses in segregation,” Tommie Thomas said. “That’s where Black people went. Basically, they only went across the tracks to work for someone or something like that.”
Thomas has make his home in Athens since the ‘70s after moving from the Austin area. About 20 years ago, Thomas aided the Athens Review in documenting who did business at what locations in the section of town that also included landmarks like the North Athens Cemetery and Fisher High School.
Many of the folks Thomas and the reporter spoke to are no longer living, making the canvass of their memories all the more important today.
The busiest spot of all was Barker Street, where various shops and cafes operated over time. Locals recalled neighborhood businesses like the Robert Fisher Market and the Charlie Leaks grocery.
Joe Beasley, who contributed his memories to the original story said men would get their hair cut at Royall’s Barber Shop.
“We used to have a couple of nice cafes,” Beasley said. “We’d go sit down and visit friends.”
Indeed it was an era when many young people, Black and white would leave the small town life for better opportunities and higher pay in the big cities.
“They just got old and went out of business,” Beasley said. “The young people weren’t interested.”
One of the biggest Black owned businesses in 2002 was Steritec, an instrument sterilization company that was owned by Charles Jenkins. The company was the first located in Athens Industrial Park.
Thomas said he would like to see his fellow Black Athens residents support Black entrepreneurs who try to go into business these days. It seems, he said the only ones that are making it are beauty shops and funeral homes.
Even as the Black owned shops and cafes disappeared, two mainstays of the Black culture survived. The North Athens Cemetery is still the resting place for many Black Athens residents. Also, the Black residents continue to worship in their own churches. Meeting like Mt. Calvary Baptist Church are still going strong.
A major hub of the neighborhood closed in 1966, Fisher High School. The lot is mostly vacant today, but a wall to remember the students and teachers who were a fabric of Athens’ Black community is now located at the renovated Baggett Park on Hamlett Street.
