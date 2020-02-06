• In 1853 potato chips were invented by who? Answer: George Crum
• The first black Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) was organized in what year and by who? Answer: 1853 by a freed slave
• Who came up with the idea with home surveillance devices with closed circuit TV security system? Answer: Marie Van Brittan Brown, an African-American nurse and inventor from New York City. In 1966, at the age of 44 came up with the idea to create the first home surveillance device with closed circuit TV security system.
• Who was the first black male aviator to receive a pilot’s license? Answer: James Banning
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.