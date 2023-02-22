Proud to be from Athens, Wasson served in the United States Air Force for 30 years as a Military Intelligence Analyst and retired as Chief Master Sergeant (E-9), the Air Force’s top enlisted position.
Her highest education was an MBA in Information Technology. Her highest military award was the Meritorious Service Medal.
She was 1984 Graduate of Athens Senior High School and is the daughter of Ms. Bobbie Royall, granddaughter of Mrs. Sadie Royall and Mr. Robert Royall
