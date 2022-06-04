Classic rides are set for display next week in Malakoff.
The annual Henderson County Black History Committee Car Truck and Motorcycle Show returns for a ninth year Saturday, June 11. Registration starts at 8 a.m. with the awards ceremony at 3:30 p.m.
The show will be on the grounds of Malakoff High School, 15201 Farm-to-Market Road 3062.
There’ll be prizes for older trucks and cars as well as a category for newer vehicles. Registration is $20 for the first vehicle and $10 for each additional vehicle. Spectators get in free. Masks are optional.
Money from the show is used to pay for scholarships for area high school seniors.
“We will have concession stand and raffle tickets on site with great prizes,” said Delanda Johnson, of the History Committee. “Remember the date and come support the HCBHC scholarship fund.”
There’ll be a people’s choice award, as the spectators vote on their favorites. Also recognized will be the best paint job, the best engine and the overall best in show.
The organization will also accept financial donations which can be mailed payable to: H. C. B. H. C. . PO. Box 5 Athens, Tx. 75751. Contact Marcus Hornbuckle at 903-802-4486 or Delanda S. Johnson at 903-489-2329 for car show information or donations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.