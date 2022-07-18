7-19-22 BEP Fun Runs.jpg

Photo by Jennifer Browning  

Join Miller Athletics for the first Black-Eyed Pea Jamboree 5K and 1K Fun Runs. The entire BEP weekend will be full of family fun and starts at 7 p.m. Friday evening, July 22, where race registration will be open for last minute runners to sign up.

At 9 a.m. Saturday, July 23, walkers and runners can join in the 5K through beautiful Cain Park. This will be followed at 9:30 a.m. with the 1K fun run, which is great for families and those with animals participating.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the runs conclude with medals being awarded at 10 a.m.

Those still wishing to participate can do so for $30 for the 1K and $40 for the 5K at Friday’s BEP events or prior to the weekend at www.active.com/athens-tx/running/distance-running-races/black-eyed-pea-5k-and-1k-fun-run-brought-to-you-by-miller-athletics-2022.

Miller Athletics will also have a booth full of great energy and merchandise all day at Saturday’s BEP jamboree at the Cain Center at 915 S. Palestine St. in Athens.

