Bringing back all things black-eyed pea is what the pop-up historical museum at the Black-Eyed Pea Jamboree will be about. For almost a century, Athens has been widely known as the Black-Eyed Pea Capital of the World and people in the area have been collecting memorabilia and stories about this legume and the festival that surrounds it.
Starting at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 23, a majority of these BEP Jamboree relics will be on display in the main lobby of the Cain Center during this year’s BEP Jamboree.
Some of the items already collected and that will be shown are a black-eyed pea decorated hat that Ann Perryman has been wearing at the Athens TX Farmers Market for 10 years. DJ Warren, farmers market director, wanted to have the hat displayed at this year’s event as she thinks “it is the perfect example of the black-eyed pea and our heritage here in Athens.”
When Warren and Athens Chamber of Commerce Director Kristin Willingham first spoke about the BEP festival, Warren really wanted to have a memorial section where people could see items from BEP jamborees past.
Debbie Deas with the East Texas Arboretum has stepped in to collect items from previous BEP Jamborees, such as porcelain dolls and goods, tshirts, cups, and black-eyed pea statues that were named after people who were active with the black-eyed pea festival at the time.
Cornerstone Payments in Athens has an original BEP Jamboree souvenir in their offices and many more around Athens have some from the first year and even some from years after.
If you or a relative you know have items from previous BEP Jamborees or the black-eyed pea history of Athens, Debbie Deas would love to meet with you to get them to display them at the pop-up museum. She will make sure you receive them back as well.
If you are an old-timer with some good BEP festival stories, she would love to hear from you as well at 512-577-0606.
