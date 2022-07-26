A constant flow of visitors streamed through the Cain Center over the weekend to celebrate the return of the Black-eye Pea Jamboree. With so many activities to choose from, patrons were able to enjoy the festivities outside and then take breaks from the heat while enjoying all of the vendors and other activities inside.
It has been 14 years since the last BEP Jamboree and locals were excited to see many traditions that were brought back and some new favorites that were added. Classic events like the terrapin race, watermelon seed spitting contest, and pea shelling competition were still definite fan favorites.
On Friday evening, the weekend got kick started with Locavores Food Truck Friday bringing its regular, and some guest food trucks, to the Cain Center while Midnight Rodeo played decades of country hits.
Saturday morning began with a 5K/1K Fun Run hosted by Miller Athletics and dozens of vendors and the Athens TX Farmers Market offered locally made, hand-crafted, unique gift and food items through the day.
The Ladybugs, an incredible group of local ladies, sold over 250 bowls of black-eyed peas that they had cooked, adorned with a veggie-filled skewer and a piece of cornbread to guests wanting to taste the black-eyed pea experience for themselves.
With more than 20 entrants for the watermelon seed spitting contest sponsored by The Athens Rotary Club, the competition was great as one of the final entrants, Ty, became the winner in the longest spit measuring in at 36 feet. Janelle, Kristy, and Tay were also winners in the watermelon seed spitting contest.
The black-eyed pea shelling provided the funniest competition of the day as competitors tried to pull out all the stops to win their round. County Judge Wade McKinney showed his lifetime of skills while shelling but decided to throw some full peas in his cup at the last second to try and win. His race was won by Diane Allen, who also won the same competition 14 years ago at the last BEP Jamboree.
The terrapin races, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club, provided lots of entertainment as the turtles and terrapins proved they have a mind of their own. Terrapin winners included Piper Weaver, Jack Kneisler, and Robyn Priestly. Turtle winners were trained by Squishy Webster, Shane Webster, and Katy and Anna Pochobradsky.
DJ Warren, manager of the Athens TX Farmers Market, played a large role in the weekend’s event, not only to support the local festival, but also because her grandparents started the black-eyed pea cookoff so she has some history in the weekend as well.
This year’s cookoff competition only had three submissions, all from Rita Roberts and her daughter, Abra. They entered a hummus recipe, a teriyaki pea creation, and a savory chicken and pea dish.
The barbecue cookoff, sponsored by Masonic Lodge 165 and judged by a five-person panel, had a few volunteer firefighter teams who were not able to participate due to the emergencies around the area so the competition held strong with two teams. The Grand Champion, with a unanimous vote for their brisket, was HCGC Smokeshow who also won first place for their chicken. Pork Commander came in first for their ribs and pork butt entries.
Many enjoyed seeing the historical items at the pop-up museum and lots of children enjoyed the water slide bounce houses and swimming inside the Cain Center.
The Black-eyed Pea Jamboree will be returning next year on the fourth weekend in July.
