A little of Athens history will be brought back to life as the Black-eyed Pea Jamboree returns Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23, bringing back old traditions and beginning some new ones at the Cain Center.
The BEP Jamboree began in 1971 as an homage to the black-eyed pea, a large income producer in the area at that time, and brought thousands of visitors to Athens year after year. It even gave Athens the title of the Black-eyed Pea Capital of the World.
After taking some time off, the BEP Jamboree is back this weekend and since music has always been a highlight of the Jamboree, Midnight Rodeo will start the weekend off with their country and western sounds at 7 p.m. while Food Truck Friday food trucks and other food vendors will be set up to enjoy. From 6 to 7 p.m., there will also be last minute registration for the fun run.
Friday also begins the barbecue cookoff at the Masonic Lodge 165 where entrants can stay all night to submit entries the following day.
At 9 a.m. Saturday, Miller Athletics will be sponsoring the 5K/1K Fun Run. The Athens TX Farmers Market will also open at 9 a.m and run through noon.
The black-eyed pea cookoff has always been a popular event, featuring items like the “peatini,” and this year there will be three categories that will be judged by a bipartisan panel including sweet, savory, and chef’s choice. There will also be a children’s division. The entry fee is $5 plus the recipe to your entry for use in a future BEP Jamboree cookbook.
Vendors of all kinds will be located throughout the inside of the Cain Center as well as outside. The indoor pool will also be open for public use at no fee from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All weekend concerts, parking, and admission are free, including the 903 Jeep Club Car Show.
Also located inside the Cain Center will be the BEP Jamboree Historical Pop-up Museum with a host of items from Jamboree's past.
For those wishing to participate in some of the original BEP Jamboree events, the Watermelon Seed Spitting contest sponsored by The Rotary Club of Athens will be taking place at 11 a.m. and the Kiwanis sponsored Terrapin Races will be at 1 p.m. The race is a bring-your-own turtle event and there will be an official from the Texas Freshwater Fisheries and a Game Warden to identify and classify terrapins and if your animal doesn’t qualify as a terrapin, but still as a turtle, you can race in the open competition.
Stardom Entertainment will be presenting the Ultimate Johnny and June tribute show at noon and they will also have a more extensive concert that evening at Trinity Valley Community College.
At 2 p.m. there will be a pea shelling contest and rumor has it that Judge Wade McKinney has already been practicing.
The weekend is hosted by the Athens Chamber of Commerce and when Executive Director Kristin Willingham went to Elder CDJR last year, they were the first to step up and pitch in as a main event sponsor. Hayden Elder said he was excited to come on as he recalled BEP Jamboree days gone by. The Cain Center has also donated the use of their facilities.
“It takes an army of people with a common goal to make it reality. I can't thank our army of support enough!” Willingham said. “I am truly blessed to be part of such an amazing community and network of businesses and individuals.”
BEP Jamboree premier sponsors include UTHealth, Atmos Energy, and Schneider Electric, and Trinity Valley Community College.
Champion sponsors include Republic Services assisting with all trash/waste, Weinstein Law, Oncor, Lilly Enterprises, Athens Daily Review, KCKL and all their sister stations.
Leader sponsors include Prosperity Bank, Freelancers Cafe, J.N. Richards Law, Steve Grant Real Estate, Athens Screen Printing, and Simmons Bank.
Partner sponsors include Lakeland Medical Associates, Sue Brannan Realtor, Reigning Jewels, Urban Zen, Cole A/C, TVEC, Athens Gutter Company, Stephen Magee-Elder CDJR, 6 Forks Farm, Kiwanis Club, Masonic Lodge 165, and Rotary Club of Athens.
Community sponsors include VeraBank, Biomerics, United Ag & Turf, and Paradox Creative.
For more information, visit www.athenstxchamber.org/black-eyed-pea-jamboree-1.
