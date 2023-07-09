By Jennifer Browning
Last year’s Black-Eyed Pea Jamboree brought over 6,500 visitors from around the state to Athens - The Black-Eyed Pea Capital of the World, which to some sounds odd to say.
However, that wasn’t the case back in the 1930s and 1940s when black-eyed pea canning was one of the city’s biggest cash crops. Although when the first Black-Eyed Pea Jamboree made its debut in 1971 with 160 entrants, the peak of pea canning had already happened.
To continue to honor Athens’ rich history, this year's Jamboree will take place on Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22 and Mayor Bubba Smith will officially welcome everyone on Friday evening.
The title sponsor will again be Elder CDJR and all events except the 5K race will be held in downtown Athens.
Athens Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristin Willingham says, “The Black-Eyed Pea Jamboree is an important aspect of our heritage, and really a tribute to what made Athens what it is today. We are honored to celebrate our heritage as the Black-Eyed Pea Capital of the World with something for everyone to enjoy.”
A kickoff concert will feature King George: George Strait Tribute Band at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 21 at The Texan.
Saturday’s Jamboree will begin at 8 a.m. at the Cain Center with a family 5K run with extensive signage to highlight the route. Participants can register beforehand or on Saturday morning before the race at the Cain Center.
After the 5K is over, Two Danes Production will kick off Saturday's festivities on the square around 10 a.m.
Some of the original favorite events will be back again this year such as the terrapin races, which will be mostly turtles this year. This event is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club and the race will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday with registration taking place prior.
There will also be the hilarious black-eyed pea shelling contest at 1 p.m. which will be hosted by the Athens TX Farmers Market and its Manager DJ Warren. This event is always entertaining as local celebrities like County Judge Wade McKinney get in on the action.
Another fun event to watch is the watermelon seed spitting contest which will be sponsored by The Rotary Club of Athens again at 3 p.m. with locally grown watermelons.
The Lions Club will be selling bowls of black-eyed peas and hot dogs.
The Texan will be open as a cooling area and for those interested in learning more about the history of the Black-Eyed Pea Jamboree, there will be a historical pop-up museum located inside The Texan.
Freelancers Cafe will also be showing a historical video in the air conditioning alongside their gaming systems and coffee robot.
In addition to the traditional Jamboree activities, there will also be a kids’ water slide area, arts and crafts, a car show, vendors, and food trucks.
The Shelby Ballenger Band and the Blayne Clower Band will be playing on the square at noon and 2 p.m. on Saturday and the festival on the square will end at 4 p.m.
A wrap-up concert starring the Luke LaPrade Band will take place on Saturday evening at 7 p.m. at The Texan and will feature Athens Music Academy Owner Will Burgin with food and drinks available from Smoky B Barbecue.
The original location for the Jamboree was Central Park at Henderson County Junior College, now Trinity Valley Community College. TVCC’s Student Union Building was the site of the black-eyed pea cook-off where contestants would create dishes like the ‘peatini’, created by late Athens oil man, Bill Perryman, which was a martini with marinated black-eyed peas instead of olives.
Last year there were only three submissions for the Black-Eyed Pea Cook Off, all from Rita Roberts and her daughter, Abra. They entered a hummus recipe, a teriyaki pea creation, and a savory chicken & pea dish. More are looking to compete to win the competition this year where submissions will be accepted at The Texan on Saturday.
The fascination with the black-eyed pea began around 1909 when J.B. Henry, an Athens businessman, discovered this legume. As J.B.'s granddaughter, Nancy Duff tells it, “He discovered the dried black-eyed pea when he was experimenting with ways to rid the pea vine of weevils and dried them out in an oven on East Tyler Street.”
Although the Jamboree was a crowd-pleaser for some time and even helped Athens to be coined the “Black-eyed Pea Capital of the World,” by the mid-1990s it was not as popular and it started to fade into the background of the Uncle Fletch Hamburger Festival and the Old Fiddlers Reunion.
After last year’s event, the Athens Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the event, compiled all the feedback and is excited for this year’s festivities to have an even larger turnout than in the past. Chamber Director Willingham says, “It’s going to be a fantastic event and we can’t wait to see you there.”
For more information on this year’s events, visit www.facebook.com/AthensBlackEyedPeaJamboree.
Sponsor and vendor applications are still being accepted at office@athenstxchamber.org or call 903-675-5181.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.