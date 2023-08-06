By Jennifer Browning
Connie Lehowicz and Sharon Wing were Black-Eyed Pea Cook Off competition winners at the Black-Eyed Pea Jamboree last month.
Lehowicz, who also won the cookoff 44 years ago, was the 2023 BEP Jamboree Pea-ple’s Choice winner with her Southern Ham & Peas recipe complete with a chopped onion browned in bacon grease.
Athens Investment Center’s Sharon Wing won the Savory category with a Black-Eyed Pea Chowder that includes chopped vegetables and a pound of diced bacon.
Cook Off winners were given a custom wood cutting board and next year the competition will also include cash prizes for the winner.
