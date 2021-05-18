Residents of a suburban Houston neighborhood received a shock Mother’s Day morning when a tiger was spotted walking down the street. An off-duty police officer stood with his service weapon attempting to contain the large cat when the owner Victor Cuevas, 26, came out, kissed the tiger and walked him back into his home.
Cuevas, who was out on bond for a 2017 murder charge, then loaded the tiger into a white SUV and fled the scene when police arrived. He was later arrested, but the tiger was still on the loose. It is illegal to own a tiger in the city limits.
The missing tiger was located May 15 and taken to BARC Animal Shelter in Houston, and transferred Sunday to Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison.
“Houston authorities did a remarkable job over the past several days to locate India and to ensure the safety of the public and the animal,” said Noelle Almrud, senior director of Black Beauty Ranch. “Black Beauty Ranch will provide safe sanctuary for him and give him a proper diet, enrichment, an expansive naturally wooded habitat where he can safely roam and will provide everything else he needs to be the healthy wild tiger he deserves to be.”
In 2019, BBR rescued another tiger Loki from the area, who was a victim of the exotic pet trade. A mere three months ago, they rescued Elsa from Bexar County. Almrud said that while cubs can be loving and playful, they are still wild animals and their behavior can reflect their unpredictable and wild nature with age.
“We’re relieved India is safe. We cannot have dangerous wild animals roaming neighborhoods or living in people’s homes. Forcing these animals to live under such conditions, confined and treated as a pet is inhumane and a serious public safety risk—no matter how cute or tame the animal may seem,” stated Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Human Society of the United States. “Big cats like India express natural, unpredictable behaviors that can occur at any moment. Situations like this are why we are working to pass federal legislation. The Big Cat Public Safety Act would prohibit keeping big cats as pets.”
The Big Cat Public Safety Act would limit private ownership and public contact.
“While they are beautiful and majestic, they are wild. You cannot tame a tiger just by raising them,” Almrud said. “As a sanctuary we are happy to step up. We are always pushing for stronger laws in Texas.”
Almrud hopes to gain full legal custody of India and allow him to live out his life in as natural of a habitat as possible. He will be examined by a vet and quarantined for 30 days.
Founded in 1979, the 1,400-acre Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch, operated by the Fund for Animals in partnership with the Humane Society of the United States, is one of America's largest and most diverse animal sanctuaries. Located in Murchison, Black Beauty is a permanent haven to nearly 800 domestic and exotic animals rescued from research laboratories, circuses, zoos, private pet ownership, roadside zoos and government roundups. Residents include tigers, bears, primates, bison, tortoises, horses, burros and more.
To respect the peace and privacy of the animals, the sanctuary is open to the public only twice a month for intimate prescheduled Ranch of Dreams Tours. However, due to COVID-19 concerns, tours are on hiatus until further notice. For updates, visit www.facebook.com/BlackBeautyRanch.
Founded in 1954, the Humane Society of the United States fights the big fights to end suffering for all animals. Learn more about their work at humanesociety.org.
