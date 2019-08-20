Black Beauty Ranch was originally founded in 1979 by Cleveland Amory. The United States Government had slated the burros in the Grand Canyon to be killed. Amory couldn't handle this idea and hired his own helicopters and staff to capture and fly all of them to a sanctuary. There were no injuries or deaths and the ranch grew from that point on to include more animals of all different kinds. He opened the Black Beauty Ranch as a sanctuary.
Although the ranch is not a zoo, it is home to more then 800 animals exotic and domestic. It offers occasional “pre-scheduled, exclusive, guided, educational tour of the sanctuary that respects the peace and privacy of the animals,”according to the ranch.
“You'll go on an inspirational journey through 1,400 acres and hear about more than 800 domestic and exotic animals that have been saved from lives of neglect and abuse,” according to the ranch.
The trip starts with arrival at the ranch and boarding a bus. Guides show a video presentation of how many of the animals came to the ranch and how they have been rescued. Through rolling pastures and enclosures you will hear stories of animals such as Penelope the pig who was found wandering down the street, and Midge, a chimp, who was rescued from medical testing.
Tour attendees will also see the facilities, groundskeepers in action, old buildings and their history and new projects being built.
Traci Hanson, outreach coordinator, said visitors comment on seeing the changes and updates while many say they always see something new.
Although the ranch cannot guarantee you will see all of the animal residents, you could see around 40 different species. You will also hear the history and stories of the animals and why Black Beauty Ranch is so important. The animals vary in needs and many come from near-death situations. They come to the ranch and enjoy the good life.
The tour is rain or shine, but in cases of extreme weather may be cancelled. Guests are asked to arrive 15 minutes prior to the tour with paperwork. A butterfly garden and shop are open to visit along with a picnic area.
Remaining dates and times are as follow:
10 a.m. Sept 7 and 21
1 p.m. Oct. 12 and 26
The ranch is located at 12526 County Road 3806, Murchison. Please contact to schedule a tour visit.fundforanimals.org or call 903-469-3811 with any questions!
