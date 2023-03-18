On Saint Patrick’s Day, 2022, Mia Hendricks came into this world weighing only one pound and 13 ounces and one year later, Mia celebrated her first birthday with a special birthday song.
“Say You’ll Stay” is the debut single from the East Texas Trio known simply as The Hopeful Few, which is composed of little Mia and her mother and father, Kelsie and Tyler. Born three months prematurely, Mia spent 110 grueling days fighting for her life inside the NICU at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.
“We were able to hold onto hope in the midst of trauma, thanks in large part to the countless people we had praying for us every step of the way,” Kelsie said. “A million little miracles had to take place for us to be here today, which is why it really is such an honor and a joy to be able to gift this song to our daughter on her first birthday.”
Featuring resonant cello, chilling harmonies, Kelsie’s hope-filled lead vocal, and baby Mia’s sweet coos, “Say You’ll Stay” is a vulnerable, but powerful reminder that hope can be found when you have someone to stand beside you.
“Say You’ll Stay” was made available on all streaming platforms March 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.