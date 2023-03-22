3-21-23 Birth Announcement.jpg

Julia Kate Morton was born February 23, 2023, at 2:55 in the morning at Christus Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler, Texas.

Katherine, Jake, and Kennedy Morton proudly announce their baby sister’s arrival! Julia Kate Morton was born February 23, 2023, at 2:55 in the morning at Christus Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler, Texas. She weighed 9.2 lbs., 20.5 inches long. Proud parents are Doctors James and Kayla Morton. Paternal grandparents are Doctor John and Ginger Morton of Athens, Texas. Maternal grandparents are Colleen Meitzen, and Sam and Tara Meitzen all of Eagle Lake, Texas.

