Biomerics employees, their families, and even some pets participated in a Trunk-or-Treat earlier this week. Many employees decorated their trunks and provided games for kids to play, as well as tons of candy. One employee even shared her talent for creating balloon animals.
Biomerics says that working hard and having fun is part of their culture and that this event highlights teamwork which is one of their core values.
The Biomerics Trunk-or-Treat was such a success with great employee engagement and turnout that it inspired President Chris Richardson to be in full support of growing this into a community event next fall.
