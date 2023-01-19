Students from a local 4-H robotics chapter toured the Athens Biomerics facility to see their manufacturing automation in real-time.
Recently, Biomerics sponsored an upgrade of the 4-H clubs competition robots and software. They purchased four new robotics kits, two expansion sets, and two laptops for the group.
Henderson County 4-H Robotics thanked Biomerics on social media stating, “Thank you for investing in our youth and their futures.”
Involvement in the community is one of the eight corporate values at Biomerics and in a collaborative partnership, some engineers at Biomerics are also volunteering their time to mentor these students as they prepare for a competition later this year.
