Dignitaries from the City of Athens, the Athens Economic Development Corporation, and the Athens Chamber of Commerce joined officials from Biomerics to celebrate the opening of the company’s new facility in the Athens Industrial Park. The expansion is expected to bring between 40 to 60 new jobs to the city.
Biomerics, the leading vertically integrated medical device contract manufacturer in the interventional device market, announced the completion of a 24,000 sq. ft. expansion of manufacturing operations at their Athens facility. Driven by growth in the single-use endoscopy market, this investment includes 8,500 sq. ft. of production space and the expansion of Biomerics’ Center of Excellence for Balloons & Balloon Catheters with a 4,900 sq. ft. engineering laboratory adjacent to a CNC-machining (computer numerical control machining) tool shop.
The expansion increases the Athens campus to approximately 100,000 sq. ft. and includes an exterior refresh, additional engineering and lab space, manufacturing space and an employee break room.
“This expansion reflects our 30-year pursuit of innovation and manufacturing excellence. I’m thrilled to see our vertical integration on full display in one building,” stated Chris Richardson, President of Biomerics Interventional Advanced Catheter. “Our Center of Excellence for Balloons & Balloon Catheters in Athens has a long history of producing class-leading interventional products for our customers. The expansion will fuel our growth with best-in-class speed-to-market capabilities.”
The expansion includes professional office space, engineering labs, quality inspection labs, a 3,500 square-foot class eight clean room, and machining center. Before opening the new building, Biomerics in Athens employed 480 people at its five-facility campus in Athens Industrial Park.
“The new building expansion in Athens Industrial Park is such a great demonstration of our partnership with Biomerics. They are a great corporate citizen and one of our largest employers. We are excited about the increase in investment, new jobs and what the future holds,” stated Joanie Ahlers, Director of Athens Economic Development Corporation.
“I am thrilled Biomerics continues to expand and reinvest in Athens,” Mayor Toni Clay said. “Here in Athens, we have some of the best talent in the nation. This makes our city and state a perfect fit for innovative companies like Biomerics. I look forward to seeing the continued growth and furthering our partnership for many years to come.”
The Biomerics Balloons and Interventional Advanced Catheter business operates out of three locations: Athens; Brooklyn Park, MN; and Cartago, Costa Rica.
With an agile and scalable global footprint that includes Costa Rica and Ireland, Biomerics is the leading vertically integrated medical device contract manufacturer in the interventional device market.
“This investment says a lot about the performance of this team, our markets and our commitment to this community,” commented Travis Sessions, Chief Executive Officer of Biomerics. “We appreciate the support of the local community, state leaders and our many supply partners.”
