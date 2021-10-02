Bingo! A girl can never have too many purses. Enjoy a good time at the Sixth Annual Family Peace Project Purple Purse Bingo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at The Texan. Tickets are $50 which includes brunch, 10 bingo cards, one raffle ticket and one door prize ticket.
Additional cards and raffle tickets will be available for purchase at a reasonable price of $1 per card and $5 per raffle ticket or 5 for $20. Door prize tickets are $2 each.
“The Family Peace Project has gone through many trials and transitions, but we are hoping for a great turnout,” said Roxanne Robles, shelter assistant. “We hope you can join us in the fundraiser to help victims of domestic violence,”
This is a major fundraiser for FPP and all proceeds go towards helping the victims. It is a fun way to help a great cause.
Each round of bingo a different designer bag is displayed. The person who wins will get that purse.
In addition to purses, there will also be raffle and door prizes.
Bags will include most popular brands such as Louis Vuitton, Consuela, and more. They have seven so far and are in need of 13 more. If you are interested in donating to the event, purses are still needed along with prizes.
One raffle prize is a pair of chocolate diamond earrings valued at over $600. Raffle prizes are valued at over $100, while door prizes are valued under $100.
For more information or to donate please contact Roxanne Robles at 903-286-3783.
