Cedar Creek residents have been stirred and outraged over a controversial and “divisive” billboard. The sign, depicted a cartoon man using the bathroom on the Dallas skyline and featured a confederate flag originally stirred up controversy back in 2019. Citizens on both sides of the issue passionately voiced their opinions.
The sign was bad news for Kemp and many did not approve or want the prominent sign.
With the original billboard lease ending soon, Sept. 1 could bring relief. Local singer/song-writer and former America's Got Talent contestant, Kadie Lynn is on a mission to change the last image people see as they leave Cedar Creek.
Chris Harris, family friend and campaign manager, started a GoFundMe and Kadie Lynn's Facebook group with a goal of $3,500 in mind to complete the project. At the time of printing it was at $2,000.
The new billboard would feature “Thank you for visiting Cedar Creek Lake, home of Kadie Lynn” with a portrait of the young singer.
“I'm honestly really excited. We just started this not that long ago and it has just taken off. I'm excited to include all of Cedar Creek,” Kadie Lynn said.
All the artwork has been donated by Holly Chidichimo. They are waiting for the fund-raiser to end in August with a hopeful installation of the new sign in September.
Supporters from all over the world have donated.
“There has been a lot of love put into it and we are really happy to see the turnout,” said Debbie Roberson, Kadie Lynn's mother. “Everybody has backed her, not just one town. It's just been a labor of love, we have almost met our goal which pays for one year.”
To support the campaign, contact Chris Harris at 903-880-8937 or visit the groups Facebook page Kadie Lynn and Friends.
