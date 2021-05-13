A bill re-naming a portion of State Highway 198 in Henderson County in honor of two deputies shot down in the line of duty in 2007 passed the Texas House of Representatives on Saturday,
HB 1327 designates a portion of State Highway 198 at the Deputy Sheriff Tony Ogburn and Deputy Sheriff Paul Habelt Memorial Highway. The bill, authored by District 4 State Representative Keith Bell, passed 139 to 0, with two members present, but not voting.
The designated portion of State Highway 198 lies in Henderson County, between its intersection with the Kaufman County line and its intersection with State Highway 31. The bill authorizes markers indicating the designation and any other appropriate information.
According to the text of the bill, a marker will be erected at each end of the highway and at appropriate intermediate sites along the highway. The bill, if approved by the senate and signed by the governor, would effect Sept. 1.
Ogburn and Habelt were shot and killed on May 17, 2007 after responding to a domestic violence call in Payne Springs.
According to court records, Randall Mays opened fire on the men with a high powered rifle. The officers died at the scene and Deputy Kevin Harris was seriously wounded in the leg.
Mays was convicted the following year and remains in prison pending appeals.
Ogburn had been with HCSO for eight years prior to his death. He previously served with the Malakoff Police Department. Ogburn left behind a wife and four children.
Habelt, an investigator with HCSO, had a 43-year law enforcement career, which began out west in Oakland, California and South Lake Tahoe.
Habelt had been seriously wounded in 1975 while working at South Lake Tahoe. According to a Tahoe Daily Tribune story, “Habelt was shot four times by a drug-crazed man in a South Lake Tahoe apartment.”
He recovered and continued his dedication to his profession. The last 13 years of Habelt’s career were with HCSO. He was survived by his wife and six children.
