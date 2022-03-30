The buyers were generous at the Fair Park coliseum Saturday at the 61st Henderson County Livestock Show auction.
The 16 Grand and Reserve Grand Champions were the first of entries placed before the bidders, bringing more than $80,000 combined. A total of 206 items were listed in the auction sale order.
The Grand Champion heavyweight steer entered by Carlie Stevenson of Eustace FFA opened the bidding, bringing $15,000. The price for the Reserve Champion, shown by Gracelyn Wilmeth of Brownsboro FFA sold for $12,000.
"We had a heck of a steer show last night," Auctioneer Kenneth Odom said.
In the market hog category, Landri Epperson of Brownsboro FFA entered the Grand Champion. The 252 pound cross sold for $8,000. The price for the reserve Grand market hog, shown by Rustin Pittman
The top lamb, entered by Laynie Gangross, of Brownsboro FFA, was auctioned for $5,000, while the reserve, shown by Kelsie Sims, of Brownsboro FFA, brought $4,000.
Alvia Norman won both Grand and Reserve champion for her broilers. They sold for a combined $8,500.
Among the rabbits, the Grand Champion Fryer, entered by Aaron Baker of Brownsboro 4-H, sold for $2,500 while the Reserve, entered by Ivye Taylor, of Brownsboro FFA drew a $3,000 bid.
Kaleb Stevenson, of Brownsboro FFA, earned $5,500 for his Grand Champion Goat while the serve by Aubrey Burkham, also of Brownsboro FFA received a bid of $3,000.
The winning shop project, was a team effort by Cross Roads FFA. The gate sold for $4,500. Reese Miller, of Eustace FFA entered the reserve, which sold for $750.
The top entries from the successful Youth Project Show were sold at the auction. Senior Champion, Isaih Gomez, of Brownsboro FFA, entered two knives which sold for $5,000. Braley Harley, of Brownsboro 4-H was Junior Champion. His project was bid at $4,800.
Odom said the project show auction on Friday night, earned $62,250. Heifers auctioned at the Athens Livestock Commission sold for a total of $52,000.
