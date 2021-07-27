The Gun Barrel City Council considers a performance agreement Tuesday with a developer for a $12 million dollar hotel project at Big Chief Landing.
At a June meeting of the city council, Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Gayle Cooper said the board and city council agreed on a project for the property at a recent meeting.
“We decided on something that we want to do with Big Chief Landing that is not public,” Cooper said.
That question will be answered at the city council meeting, beginning at 6:30 p.m Tuesday, July 27 at City Hall.
The council is set to discuss negotiations between the Economic Development and developers for the 6-acre property. After executive session, a first reading is scheduled on a Resolution between the Gun Barrel City EDC and YNS Services, of Dallas, to form Pier 334 Partnership for creation of a waterfront retail and hospitality development at the former Big Chief Landing site.
Major points of the plan are, the developer will construct a Hilton Tapestry (or equivalent) hotel, waterfront, retail and hospitality development, including docks and a recirculating waterway splash park.
In exchange for the property, the operator agrees to repay EDC the amount of 16.667% of all net operating income from complex.
Details for the hotel include a three story hotel with 55 guest rooms. An independent hotel management company will be contracted to operate the facility.
The agreement calls for the developer to obtain a certificate of occupancy by July 31, 2024. The developer agrees to have a minimum of 6,000 square feet of restaurant space.
The job creation segment of the agreement states that Pier 334, by March 31, 2025, will have employed and maintained 40 full time employees for the property.
The EDC purchased the vacant Big Chief Landing property in 2016 for future city use. The plan included demolition of the three buildings that were on the property at that time. Just how the property would be used was not announced at the time. Now, five years later, a plan is on the table.
