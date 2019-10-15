Athens, TX (75751)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon hours. High near 85F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 54F. WSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.