A law affecting the sale of alcoholic beverages taking effect Sept. 1 continues a temporary change ordered by Gov. Greg Abbott in 2020 to help businesses impacted by COVID-19 precautions and restrictions.
Abbott issued a waiver on March 18, 2020 that allows restaurants with a mixed beverage permit to sell alcoholic beverages, including beer, wine and mixed drink kits at the curb or for delivery if they are accompanied by food purchased from the restaurant.
Henderson County Cities are showing a substantial increase in mixed beverage tax allocation payments following the temporary change. Texas Comptrollers’ Office reports compare current calendar year mixed beverage tax payments with the previous calendar year's payments.
After a $4,260 payment in July, Athens mixed beverage allocation for the year was $39,391. For the same period last year, the payment was $25,298. The increase over last year is 55.71%.
Chandler has increased from for the year $701 to $960, a 36% change.
Gun Barrel City had the biggest allocation in Henderson County for July, a total of $5,512, The yearly amount for GBC is $46,994, up from $30,915 in 2020.
Mabank saw a gain of 32.17% from $4,284 to $5,662. Tool’s increase for the year was from $629 to $1,020, a 62.08% jump.
Trinidad more than doubled, from $830 to $1,785, an increase of 115%.
According to the Texas Restaurant Association, 700,000 restaurant employees in Texas lost their jobs in the early days the pandemic, and more than 10,000 Texas restaurants have closed when decreased capacity and a reluctance of some customers to return with the coronavirus threat in the air.
