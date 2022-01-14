In honor of Betty White's 100th birthday Jan. 17, Athens Animal Rescue Shelter will join the viral #BettyWhiteChallenge to raise money for neglected pets in Henderson County. Accept the challenge by donating $5 or more to any animal rescue between now and Jan. 17. Participants will be joining a global movement of compassion to save lives.
"Our shelters are proud to promote the lifesaving work that Betty White’s legacy has encouraged in our community," stated Sharon Babovec, Executive Director for Athens Animal Rescue Shelter and the Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake. "Your donations help us to save the lives of many pets who are neglected and abused in our county and we are grateful for our local animal advocates!”
Families looking to adopt can contact the shelter for an appointment, view animals online or come in person during business hours. The shelter is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. most days. Call 903-292-1287 or visit them on Facebook or the web www.athensanimalrescue.com/
If you would like to donate, you can do so through PayPal at https://paypal.me/AthensAnimalRescue in person, or by mail to 901 W. College in Athens.
The end of 2021 marked the loss of Hollywood legend, Betty White, just shy of her 100th birthday. White entertained for years with her witty humor and beautiful face. The talented actress and comedian was also a devoted animal lover.
While most people knew her as America’s Sweetheart, foundations across the country knew White for her generous donations made in the name of animal welfare.
White worked diligently to save endangered species and help fix conditions at the Los Angeles Zoo. She owned 26 pets at one point, making the Betty White Challenge a fitting tribute to the legend's heart for saving animals.
“My preoccupation with animals is an open secret,” White stated in her book “Betty & Friends: My Life at the Zoo.”
Local shelters receive numerous animals every single day with some coming from neighboring counties adding up to thousands per year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.