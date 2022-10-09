Bethel Cayuga Volunteer Fire Department invites everyone to come out and participate in their Chili Cook-off, Turkey Shoot, and family fun day taking place Saturday, Oct. 29.
All proceeds from the day will go towards having a well dug so the department can better serve the community. The volunteer department has been fortunate to be able to fill water at Hwy 287 and FM 59 thanks to the BCY Water Supply Corporation, but that takes 30 to 45 minutes to fill a truck.
With a new well dug and their own setup, three trucks could be filled at a time in a matter of minutes. The department recently learned that the Cayuga School has no water source, in case of a fire, which is concerning to all.
“We’ve been lucky so far, but why continue to take the chance of a disaster waiting to happen,” said Dory Sargent, Activities Chair.
Registration for the Chili Cook-off is $25 and begins at 9 a.m. and they ask that you bring your own pop-up, cooking equipment and ingredients to make your chili. Trophies will be awarded and first place in the cook-off wins a Blackstone griddle and second place wins a stainless steel cooler which was donated by Cameron Armstrong with Texas Farm Bureau.
After judging and awards are completed, each chili entry will be donated to the fire department to be sold as part of the fundraiser.
Big Robert’s BBQ will be there as well and there will be frito pies, nachos, and chili. Door prizes will be awarded every 30 minutes or less.
There will be vendors on hand and if you are interested in becoming a vendor, the fee is $25. Any child that comes in costume will receive a grab bag of goodies and there will be a bounce house to enjoy.
Live music will be played by the Texas Country Boys and fire department calendars will be on sale for $15. There are raffle tickets for a two-day hunt still available and the winner will be drawn after the auction.
Many local businesses have donated items for a live auction beginning at 5 p.m. including a hand-crafted gnome donated by Darlene Elkins, hand-crafted horseshoe hook sets donated by Doyle Trammell, and other items donated by Honey Bees Boutique, Lydie Kelley, Neel Fire Apparatus, and more.
The Turkey Shoot will take place again at OK Ranch on CR 499 Athens and entry fees will be $120 for 12 rounds. First and second places will win pork butts and a slab of bacon will be given to each of the 12 round winners. There will also be a trophy given for the person who comes in “Dead Ass Last.”
Registration for the Turkey Shoot begins at 1 p.m. and shooting starts at 2 p.m. Ammunition is provided, but each shooter must bring their own 12 or 20 gauge shotgun.
This will be the VFDs last fundraiser for the year and for more information, to become a vendor, or to pre-register, contact Dory at 903-681-2100 or visit the Bethel Cayuga VFD Facebook page. The VFD is located at 20324 N.US Highway 287 Athens.
