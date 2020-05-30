Gene and Fran Adair Bethea are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They met at Brownsboro High School in 1969 where Gene was a coach and Fran was a librarian. They were married May 30, 1970 at Zion Hill Church, in the Walton community of Van Zandt County, by Rev. Otis Munns.
Fran spent several years at home caring for their three children before returning to work. After dedicating 23 years to public education, she retired and focused her efforts on volunteer work. Gene committed 34 years to public education, including the positions of coach, athletic director, principal, and superintendent. They both retired from Eustace ISD.
Since retirement, Fran served 20 years on the Henderson County Library Board and conducted 18 years of research for the Henderson County Historical Commission. Gene spent his time fly fishing, tying flies, building rods and playing golf. They are instrumental role models to their children and adore the countless hours they spend caring for and playing with their grandchildren.
Gene and Fran will be honored and celebrated by their children: Trevor Bethea and wife, Polly; Brandon Bethea and wife, Margaret; and Jennifer Bethea Hamm and children, Everly Rose Hamm and Wylder Brooks Hamm.
