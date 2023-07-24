By Jennifer Browning
Buffy Benson, owner of Benson’s Eats & Treats, says she “loved taking this photo of a regular customer that is a great man that serves our county and has served our country. Three generations is a beautiful thing.”
The three generations and man she is speaking about is Judge Scott McKee - who likes Benson’s tacos, his mother, and his grandmother, who is 91.
Buffy says that Benson’s is “not just a burger place, it’s my father’s legacy. He was a beautiful person and loved to serve the people of Athens and our county.”
Her father, Jay Benson, a well-known Athenian involved in agriculture and the food industry, was also a WWII veteran, serving in the U.S. Army at age 27. During his service, he attained the rank of corporal. He was wounded on the frontline of the Battle of the Bulge while fighting as part of a machine gun platoon.
Buffy says that’s why she feels so strongly about Benson’s colors being red, white, and blue. She also says that her heart is blessed by her father’s legacy of good works and quiet giving and at Benson’s she says, “We don’t just serve great food, we want to serve people and give them care.”
Benson’s is located at 319 S. Palestine Street in Athens.
