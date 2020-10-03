After nearly five years with Trinity Valley Community College, Kristen Bennett is leaving Athens for a new opportunity at Tarrant County College in Fort Worth.
Bennet has been the Vice President for Institutional Advancement and Executive Director of the TVCC foundation. She was also a grant writer for the school.
Bennett offered 20 years of professional fundraising experience after being a first generation graduate. She went on to earn her doctorate degree in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies at Eastern Kentucky University.
Bennett earned a masters in Business Administration at Midway University and a bachelor of science in communication and information studies from the University of Kentucky. She also holds a certification in fundraising management and as a non-profit leadership executive.
During her time at TVCC she collaboratively transformed the campus with new programs and services including:
• Cardinal Advocacy Center
• Food Pantry and Clothes Closet
• Cardinal Fitness Center
• Cardinal Gym Renovation
• Pauline Knight Perkins Performing Arts Center
• Ethel May & Frank Johns Clock Tower
• New Alumni Association Board Armory Park Renovation
• And greatly increased philanthropic support from $15,223 in FY15 to $2.934 million dollars for FY19 for scholarships by conducting an audit, developing a collaborative strategic fundraising plan and executing the goals and objectives of that plan with a transformational not transactional focus.
“Each project made an impact in students lives,” Bennett said. “The one that touched my heart the most recently is the Advocacy Center, Cardinal Food & Clothing Pantry.”
She was also responsible for the management of all aspects of the Institutional Advancement Department and the TVCC foundation, including marketing, communications, alumni relations, pubic and sports information, small business development center and grants. TVCClegacy.com is one of the things she implemented that increased planned giving to the School by 103%. Grants increased by $6.12 million during her time with TVCC at state, federal and private levels.
As a mother of five children and wife of 22 years, Kristen is deep-rooted passion to help the underserved achieve their dreams and goals, has been both effective and demonstrated in the Athens community. Her dedication to TVCC and Athens will be missed as she continues on her journey in Fort Worth.
“It was truly an opportunity of a lifetime and I feel honored to have been chosen to make a difference at TCC,” she said. “I want to make an impact and transform lives. I'm hoping that I'm able to bring my experience, expertise, passion and drive to TCC and bring growth and success for the TCC family.”
Bennett started her new position Oct. 1, but wanted to reassure the cardinals that she would always be grateful for the opportunities and relationships she formed there.
“The TVCC students, staff, leadership and community will hold a special place in my heart forever,” she said. “I will forever be and miss my Cardinal/Hornet family!”
