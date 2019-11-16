Grammy-nominated artist Dave Alexander will be the featured act for the second annual Christmas concert benefiting CASA.
A CASA Country Christmas is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Living For the Brand Cowboy Church in Athens. Proceeds from the event go to CASA of Trinity Valley, a nonprofit providing courtroom advocacy for children in foster care.
“We are thrilled to have Dave Alexander and his Big Texas Swing Band on board for this event,” CASA board member Kathy Means said. “I hope to see the entire community come out to kick off the Christmas season and support CASA.”
The show comprises a mix of western, spiritual and popular Christmas classics, with a little humor and yuletide cheer thrown in. Attendees can enjoy Christmas cookies at intermission, and children can relay their Christmas wishes to Santa Claus himself!
This year, the event is also featuring a short live auction of several donated items, including a Brighton purse from Kathy’s Boutique and an original painting by renowned Western artist Sherri Alexander. Kenny Stowe, the local auctioneer of “Storage Wars: Texas” fame, will conduct the auction.
A CASA Country Christmas is an all-ages event that is sure to entertain both the young and the young-at-heart, CASA executive director Emily Heglund said.
“With our concert on Friday night and many Holiday on the Square events scheduled for Saturday, the first weekend in December looks to be a great opportunity to get in the Christmas spirit,” Heglund said.
CASA’s mission is to recruit and train volunteers to give a "voice" to abused and neglected children in court and the foster care system by advocating for the children’s needs and seeking safe, permanent homes for them. Last year, CASA volunteers in Henderson, Anderson and Cherokee counties advocated for 858 children. This year, that number is projected to be even higher, Heglund said.
“We are so thankful for the support provided by our local communities,” she said. “Without our dedicated volunteers and compassionate donors, we could not help shepherd these children toward the safe, permanent homes they all deserve.”
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children over 6. They are available in person at all CASA of Trinity Valley offices:
--1104 E. Tyler St. in Athens;
--1000 N. Church St. in Palestine;
-- 506 E. Commerce St. in Jacksonville;
Tickets can also be purchased at Kathy’s Boutique, 122 N. Palestine St. in Athens, and at Chamber of Commerce offices in Palestine and Jacksonville. They can also be found online at https://ccc2019.brownpapertickets.com. For more information, call (903) 675-7070 or visit www.casaoftv.org.
