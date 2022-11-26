Members of the Ben Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department have decided to split from the VFD Board of Directors.
The department is three months behind on its electricity bill and the split from the Board has caused the bank to freeze the VFDs bank accounts, which they need to pay the bills and for day-to-day operations.
Currently, there are 10 firefighters with the Ben Wheeler VFD, including the Chief and Assistant Chief, and some have now taken on Board positions.
Amanda Norman, Volunteer Firefighter and now Board Secretary, said that they have around $7,000 on hand and unfortunately, what is remaining will not fuel their trucks for long. Once the money is gone she said they will do what they need to in order to keep the department running, such as fundraisers or even money out of their own pockets.
The previous board has not been producing reports in a timely manner and have been making decisions without the input of their members. Therefore, the members decided to hold a meeting of their own and voted in new bylaws which abolished the separate Board of Directors.
Assistant Chief J.R. Bond said in a television interview that he is “excited to know that we are standing together at this point and have said we want to be transparent and we want to do what’s right for the community.”
All of the members of the Ben Wheeler VFD agree they are here to serve the community.
“We will not let the people of Ben Wheeler down,” Norman said. “Do not be afraid to call for help.”
