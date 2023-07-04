By Jennifer Browning - Correspondent to the Athens Daily Review
All sentiments that have been given about Vegie Darden share the same tone - that he was a kind friend, teacher, co-worker, and man with a selfless desire to help others.
Vegie, who retired from teaching and as a principal for Cross Roads ISD in 1991, still had an incredible number of students who kept in touch with him, would reach out to him on his birthday, and he too would reach out on their birthdays.
These students and many others are talking about Vegie on social media and exchanging numerous private messages and texts with his family members as they describe the impact he made on their lives. Vegie has been described as living a life that embodied humility and generosity, with a kind heart and gentle demeanor, whose influence will live on through those lives he touched.
Vegie passed away on June 21, 2023, at the age of 92, and asked for a small private service to be held. However, after seeing the effect he has had on so many, the family will be hosting a larger, brief memorial service to celebrate Vegie’s life, most likely in August with details to come.
Although he was from the Athens area, his travels with the United States Air Force took him away for some time.
Dave Darden, one of his sons said, “I always asked what he did in the Air Force and he would always respond ‘pushing a pencil’ and he wouldn’t answer.”
Dave says that Vegie considered it a tremendous honor to serve our Nation in the Air Force and he was handpicked to be one of the select few airmen to forge the Air Force’s preeminent intelligence gathering branch, the USAF Security Service, which was tasked with monitoring, collecting, and interpreting signal information during the height of the Cold War.
Today, the USAFSS mission, to which Vegie quietly served, now resides in its direct descendent: the 16th Air Force, also known as Air Forces Cyber, on Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas.
Due to his outstanding contributions and meritorious service throughout the Vietnam War, Vegie was awarded the Bronze Star Medal. Despite his remarkable military service career, he was modest, never seeking recognition for his courageous contributions even after retiring from serving for 22 years.
Dave and his nephew are extremely proud of Vegie’s involvement in the military and Dave’s son was so influenced by his grandfather that he now serves in the Air Force.
After retiring from the Air Force and moving “back home” as Dave says, Vegie started teaching math at Malakoff Junior High School and then started teaching at Cross Roads Elementary, where he soon became the principal. Vegie had received his Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics and a teacher's certificate from St. Mary’s University while in the Air Force.
Ranching was a huge love for Vegie and when he bought land from his parents, his dad gifted him some cows. Vegie’s children bought him an air-conditioned tractor in 2017 because he was always outside in the heat, hay, and dust and they worried about him, but Dave said “he still wouldn’t quit” and that his dad “worked his tail off from 1970 until just before he passed.”
In 1951, Vegie and his wife Eva, were married and over the next 60 years nurtured their family with “unwavering dedication.” They had three children, many grandchildren, and many more great-grandchildren and Vegie found incredible joy in his family.
As recently as just a few weeks ago, Vegie was at dinner at El San Luis in Athens with around 20 students, family members, and even some students who Facetimed because they couldn’t be there in person. The love that is still shown for him over 30 years after retiring is incredible and the impact he made in many lives in the area will continue for even longer.
