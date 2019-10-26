State Rep. Keith Bell (R-TX HD4) had his official Campaign Kick-off Thursday evening at the Texan. Barbecue, chips and iced tea were served to around 150 supporters. Live music was provided by Scott Whitaker who offered a stellar performance.
"Last night was an incredible campaign kick-off spent with friends and supporters across Henderson County! Thanks to our host committee and sponsors for the barbecue, music, and fellowship. I am thankful for the opportunity to serve and represent you as your conservative voice in the Texas House!" Rep. Bell said in a short speech given to attendees.
The event was hosted by a committee including: Congressman Lance Gooden, Senator Robert Nichols, Kandas and Larry Babb, Sandy & Dr. Doug Curran, Tiffani & Blake Daniels, Patricia & David Daniels, Kathy & Danny Davis, Mr. Forrest Elder, Mr. Hayden Elder, Hon. Alicea & Charles Elliott, Julie & Bryan Forester, Hon. Ken Geeslin, Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, Dosha & Dr. Jerry King, Jeaneane & Kevin Lilly, Reba & Kenneth McGee, Hon. Chuck McHam, Hon. Ashley McKee, Lisa & Hon. Monte Montgomery, Ginger & Dr. John Morton, Drs. Kayla & James Morton, Anne & W.C “Chip” Perryman III, Hon. Scotty Thomas, Shannon & Will Traxson, Hon. Scott Tuley
