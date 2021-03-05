Just like the motor in the car, the big parts are easy to spot, however the small details that make it run efficiently are frequently unidentified and forgotten. Blake Daniels, Executive Director and partner for Oak Wood Place, compares the motor analogy to his employees who work behind the scenes, but are just as vital to the fight against COVID-19 as other medical team members.
Caregivers, housekeeping, kitchen and dietary staff, event coordinators and others all have faced unique challenges this year with new protocols to follow that have made their jobs more difficult. Everyone from the door screener up to management has done what needs done to protect residents and patients.
“My staff works 40 plus hours a week. Without my dietary and housekeeping staff, we would be up a creek,” Daniels said. “They allow management the ability to handle larger tasks. People look at them as the bottom – no they aren’t. They are the ones keeping my residents happy.”
Daniels said that several factors go into choosing an assisted living facility, food, cleanliness, and socialization. It is a business and they can choose where they want to be, but few have a choice about leaving home and entering a facility. He said he and his staff want residents to feel at home and be happy.
“Every day I go home and think, how can I make my residents more happy than they were today,” he said. “This has been an amazing 15 months to see all of my employees step up.”
Huge changes have been made to cleaning practices, which include sanitizing the entire 75,000 sq. ft. facility, multiple times a day.
“Cleanliness is a huge deal. My housekeeping manager runs a tight ship,” Daniels said. “We dust with the intention of killing bacteria and using specific chemicals powerful enough to kill germs, but also not so strong as to be harmful to residents and their pets,” Daniels said.
“We had every nook and cranny fogged. We moved residents out of their rooms into other areas while the rooms were fumigated. We sanitized that completely, that took about 12 hours. You can imagine all the things we touch, toilets, remote controls, phones, switches, they are all sanitized three times a day.”
In addition to this kitchen staff and dietary budgets took a huge hit this year with new practices in place to protect residents. Residents normally have a larger menu to order from, food offers a sense of comfort and home.
“We spent more on diet this year than ever before,” he said. “Meals had to be in disposable packaging, we couldn't social distance in the dining room, so they had to eat three meals a day in their rooms. My employees had to package it and cover it, then it went on carts, and had to stay warm by the time it gets to their rooms.”
Caregivers were faced with the difficult task of keeping their families safe at home, while not bringing germs into the residents.
Personal protective equipment was scarce at first, residents struggled with not being able to interact and required creativity and new routines to keep everyone safe and emotionally healthy.
“At the beginning of this pandemic, we didn't have an abundance of PPE stuff,” he said. “We had to pick and choose beg and borrow. We spent over $20,000 on PPE before the US got production ramped up.”
Daniels also leads a non-profit organization called TORCH that encompasses small and large assisted living facilities. They worked to get them the equipment they need. Once in caregivers hands, they had to suit up from head to toe.
If residents test positive for COVID-19 they are initially sent out for treatment, but then two employees are assigned to them, and only them, in 12-hour shifts for two weeks. Caregivers don full PPE upon entry and remove it just prior to leaving the room. Then they sit and wait for the resident to have further need, while ensuring they don’t leave the room. If multiple residents have it, they are moved to neighboring private rooms helping to further contain the virus. Employees are sent home and paid while in quarantine.
Daniels said that his employees seemed more scared to bring the virus into the facility than actually contracting it themselves. The facility went the first eight months of the pandemic with zero cases, implying they were acting responsibly both in and out of the facility.
“They are selfless, our employees leave their families to work long shifts, they put themselves in harms way as far as exposure to the virus, they do it because they are selfless. They love their job, their residents and our residents view them as their own children and grandchildren.”
Event coordinators have used creativity to help residents have fun by seating them at their doors and playing games in different hallways. Gatherings have only been allowed under nine participants, and residents wear masks when they do interact. Family members are also encouraged to visit, Facetime, call and maintain contact by all technology available. Hospice patients are allowed to have end of life visits with family wearing full PPE.
“We allow visits regulated by the Health and Human Services Commission,” Daniels said. “We have a visitation room that is cleaned throughout the day, an outside booth in nice weather and window visits.”
Some residents take a different turn due to the isolation and the vaccine program has been a glimpse of hope. They have called the vaccine a miracle of God, and see it as a huge step in returning to normalcy.
They want to hug their children and grandchildren again. Caregivers and support staff are the only socialization some of them ever get. Their care and support are crucial to the success of any healthcare team and patients' mental, physical and emotional help.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.