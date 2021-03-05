Leona Sadler, director of housekeeping for Oak Wood Place, has a very strict routine in order to maintain sanitation at the facility. High traffic areas, including light switches, door knobs and many others throughout the entire building are cleaned three times a day. She is pictured here sanitizing the visitation room where family and residents wear PPE and visit through plexi-glass. The vaccination program is a ray of hope in ending the socially distanced visits.