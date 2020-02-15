stockshow.jpeg

Photo caption: Members of the TVCC Beef Cattle Show Team with DCC Smart Revolution, first place Junior Calf Division Champion Bull

 Courtesy Photo

The Trinity Valley Community College Beef Cattle Show Team brought home a number of awards and class placings from its visit to the 2020 Fort Worth Stock Show on Feb. 1.

TVCC competed in the Open Charolais Cattle Division. The team brought home a first-place ribbon in the Junior Bull Calves class, shown by Rusty Condry of Cameron. In that class, TVCC’s DDC Smart Revolution was named Junior Calf Division Champion Bull.

In addition, the show team brought home three second-place ribbons. BHSC TVCC Mamie’s Boy, shown by Michael Sanchez of Rusk, was awarded second place in the Early Spring Bull Calves class. TVCC Revelation, shown by Caton Grahn of Clarendon, took second place in the Junior Bull Calves class.  TVCC received second place in the Group of Five class as well.

“The competition at Fort Worth is always challenging,” TVCC Show Team sponsor Marc Robinson said. “Our show team members proudly represented our Agriculture and Ranch Management program at the college in a very professional way.”

Awards received include:

DCC SMART REVOLUTION 1903

Co-owned with Doonan Cattle Company of Midlothian

Shown by Rusty Condry of Cameron  

Class: Junior Bull Calves

Award: First place in class, Junior Calf Division Champion Bull

BHSC TVCC MAMIES BOY 11G

Bull donated to TVCC by Big House Show Cattle of Iola

Shown by Michael Sanchez of Rusk 

Class: Early Spring Bull Calves

Award: Second place in class

TVCC REVELATION 1915 P

Shown by Caton Grahn of Clarendon

Class: Junior Bull Calves

Award: Second place in class

Class: Group of Five

Award: Second place in class

TVCC LAST STAND 1853 P TW

Shown by Pierson Garner of Ben Wheeler

Class: Senior Bull Calves

Award: Fourth place in class

TVCC MS CAROLINE 1810 P

Shown by Ali Blake of Houston 

Class: Junior Yearling Females

Award: Fourth place in class

TVCC MS LEGEND 1905 P

Shown by John Hughes of Orange 

Class: Junior Heifer Calves

Award: Fifth place in class

TVCC MS ASHLEY 1919 P

Shown by Caton Grahn of Clarendon

Class: Early Spring Heifer Calves

Award: Sixth place in class

TVCC MS MADISON 1912

Shown by Brett Grahn of Lovelady 

Class: Junior Heifer Calves

Award: Sixth place in class

BJCF 3082’s MISS BAR J G43 P

Shown by Jaymie Duke of Eustace

Class: Early Spring Heifer Calves

Award: Eighth place in class

TVCC MS LEGACY 1843 P TW

Shown by Quinten Cherry of Webster

Class: Senior Heifer Calves

Award: 11th place in class

