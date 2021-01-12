Nearly 20 years ago, Michele Pruitt dreamed of owning a sweet shop. At the time her boys were young and running around her feet while her husband of 16 years, Don, owned and operated the Car Bath in Athens.
Don was in the process of purchasing property to open her bakery, but unfortunately passed away before he could complete his bride's dream. Their shared vision has finally become a reality as Pruitt recently opened the Bee Happy Sweet Shoppe located on South Palestine, where Bee Happy isn’t just a name but a state of mind.
“I have always been about enjoying life,” Pruitt said. “Before his death, my husband said, 'Whatever happens, I just want you to be happy.'”
Shortly after Don passed, Michele received a specially painted mailbox he had designed for her with a bee on it, that said Bee Happy. From then on, it became a motto that she has clung to through trying times. She hopes her happy place will become an inspiration to others and encourage them to press on with a positive attitude.
Initially, her dream was put on hold as she took over day to day operations of her husband's car wash along with their sons, Jake and Adam.
After selling the business, the opportunity to acquire the space on South Palestine opened up, causing her to take a leap of faith.
The process has been a roller coaster, and Pruitt has overcome many struggles and obstacles to get to the grand opening including the pandemic hitting the United States causing many delays and uncertainty. In spite of it all, through the help of friends, family and a lot of divine intervention she persisted and now it is finally happening. She hopes that others will be inspired to chase their own goals and endure.
“It isn’t always easy, but don’t quit, I want people to believethatyourdreamscan come true too. Dream big, go for it and never give up,” she said. “I want them to enjoy life and be happy. Don’t let things get you down.”
The shop has been taking custom orders for the holidays and offers a wide variety of treats. Pruitt will not be offering breads, but instead will focus on cakes, candies, pies, cheesecakes and beautifully crafted sweets.
Gift boxes are available to fill with delectable and hand crafted delights to give as gifts and Pruitt offers delivery in town.
“I want it to be a place you can come in and have a slice of cheesecake with coffee and get inspired,” she said. “In the future, I would like to offer breakfast, birthday and tea parties along with baking classes for young children.”
Bee Happy can create anything you would like to custom order, gluten free, keto friendly and sugar free treats as well.
“You name it, I’ll make it,” she said. “Eventually I will offer breakfast items such as croissants and muffins.”
Baking is her passion and Pruitt is known for her love of great presentation. She says although the process has taken a long time, it is happening so quickly now. Being able to pursue her passion of creating tasty and beautiful treats is a dream come true.
“Baking makes me happy and I want it to make others happy too,” she said.
If you would like to enjoy some of these tasty additions to Athens, stop by from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 416 S. Palestine St. Suite E, Athens.
To place a custom order visit Bee Happy Suite Shop on Facebook, or call 903-286-0543. Bee Happy Sweet Shoppe is located at 416 S. Palestine St. Suite E.
